More New Mexico school districts receive green light to start hybrid learning

Brittany Costello
Created: September 18, 2020 06:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four more New Mexico school districts received the green light from the state to start hybrid learning. This week, McKinley, Hidalgo, Doña Ana and Curry Counties got the go-ahead, but the ultimate decision is up to each district.

“We know that as counties become green, that means that it’s five or lower, that you can initiate, if you've got an approved plan where we've set the floor: masks, distancing, how that  model works, sanitation, filters, training for your educators, all thatand those plans had to already be in,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a Thursday press conference.

Although the county is green, school board members at Las Cruces Public Schools in Doña Ana County voted to remain online until January with some exceptions.

School officials at Lordsburg Municipal Schools in Hidalgo County said they will also remain virtual until January despite the go-ahead from the state.

In Curry County, however, Clovis Municipal Schools already announced hybrid learning will begin Sept. 28. Gallup McKinley County schools will follow suit and will return in-person on the same day.

“If you're a county that started because you could, or that can now start and your positivity rates creep up, we are not rolling back the hybrid in person learning,” the governor said.

In other words, if the green counties move back to red, schools will not be forced to close back down. As for the counties still in red or yellow, in-person learning is still not allowed.


