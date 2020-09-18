More New Mexico school districts receive green light to start hybrid learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four more New Mexico school districts received the green light from the state to start hybrid learning. This week, McKinley, Hidalgo, Doña Ana and Curry Counties got the go-ahead, but the ultimate decision is up to each district.

“We know that as counties become green, that means that it’s five or lower, that you can initiate, if you've got an approved plan where we've set the floor: masks, distancing, how that model works, sanitation, filters, training for your educators, all that—and those plans had to already be in,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a Thursday press conference.