More pets are being surrendered to ABQ animal shelter amid COVID-19 concerns

“Dogs and cats cannot spread COVID-19 to humans,” Dr. Veronica Bingamon said.

She said there is no current evidence that supports people’s believes about pets putting humans at risk. There have been thousands of blood samples of dogs and cats tested in the U.S. which have come back negative.

Unfortunately, Dr. Bingamon has received calls about euthanizing pets to avoid catching the virus. She said she has talks to veterinarians in other states who have been receiving the same requests.



She wants to make things clear: just like humans, cats and dogs have different strains of coronaviruses, but those strains are not COVID-19, and they are not transmitted to humans.

"We do not need to be euthanizing any patient, any pet because of COVID-19," she said. " It is breaking our hearts to see that pets, healthy pets, are being abandoned from homes."



