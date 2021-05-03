More than 100 apply for New Mexico’s cannabis advisory committee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico’s regulation and licensing department has received more than 100 applications for the Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee—which will help make rules to regulate the new industry. It’s one of the first crucial steps toward setting up the state’s recreational marijuana market.

“We’ve been working long, long hours and there’s really no such thing as a weekend for us,” said Linda Trujillo, the superintendent for the regulation and licensing department.