More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day

Kai Porter
Created: November 23, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— More than 100 children were officially adopted Saturday at district court for National Adoption Day.
"It's taken a long time to get to this point but it's wonderful,” Wallace said. “I didn't think we'd all do it but we did.”
Joanne Wallace adopted five of her children, who said they have been waiting for this day for a long time.
Children’s court presiding judge Marie Ward was one of six judges presiding over the adoption hearings Saturday. The hearings involved children from ages three months to 17 years.
"I feel so honored. I’m very grateful to be able to participate with these children and these families for such an incredible thing as creating a forever family. It’s just amazing,” Judge Ward said.
Judge Ward said she hopes stories like these will inspire others to consider becoming a foster parent or adopting.
She said there are currently about 2,000 children in foster care across the state.
"Seriously consider it. I just think it definitely is special people who open their hearts and homes to children and there's all kinds of ways to foster,” she said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company