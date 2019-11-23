More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day

"I feel so honored. I’m very grateful to be able to participate with these children and these families for such an incredible thing as creating a forever family. It’s just amazing,” Judge Ward said.

Judge Ward said she hopes stories like these will inspire others to consider becoming a foster parent or adopting.

She said there are currently about 2,000 children in foster care across the state.

"Seriously consider it. I just think it definitely is special people who open their hearts and homes to children and there's all kinds of ways to foster,” she said.