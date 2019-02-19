More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
KOB Web Staff
February 19, 2019 02:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller spoke about the city's response to the snowstorm Tuesday.
The mayor said about 40 trucks have been helping salt and clear the roads.
The Albuquerque Police Department responded to 100 crashes in less than 12 hours Tuesday.
More than 20 of the crashes resulted in injuries.
Trash pickup was canceled Tuesday. The Solid Waste Department will operate on a holiday schedule for the rest of the week, meaning people's trash pickup will be delayed by a day.
Albuquerque Chief Operating Office Lawerence Rael said the Sunport is operating normally after minor delays earlier in the morning.
More than 300 closings or delays were reported Tuesday, including APS and the City of Albuquerque.
