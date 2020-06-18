More than 10,000 people respond to community policing survey in Albuquerque

Davis admitted that the survey is not a scientific poll, but he contends that it shows people are engaged about the issue.

"This is a survey I sent out by email and posted on Facebook and it got shared all around the city," Davis said.

The results show 51% of people think APD should not show up to non-emergency calls, to help free up resources for other community investments. However, the majority of respondents also said they do not feel safe in Albuquerque at night.

Davis says the results will help drive important budget decisions in the months ahead.

"This survey essentially said, pretend you're the city councilor, we only have so much money this year. Do we hire more cops or hire more social workers? They helped - they got to decide what makes that balance work. I think that's a good strategy for making city policy," Davis said.

Mayor Tim Keller has continually said his goal is to hire 400 officers during his first term in office.

