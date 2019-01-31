More than 100,000 already voted in APS special election

APS is asking voters to approve a 4.7 percent increase in their overall property taxes. According to the district, a person with a home worth $150,000 will end up paying an extra $100 per year in taxes.

The money would go towards repairing aging schools, equipment and security upgrades.

APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder told KOB, "Well people should support this, I believe, because you're increasing school security, purchasing equipment for the classroom and you're creating healthier and safer environments.

“We're building new buildings. We're renovating schools. We're maintaining the schools that already exist. These are important things,” he added.

Meanwhile, some officials think APS needs to do more work before asking taxpayers for hundreds of millions of dollars.

City Councilor Don Harris said, "I don't think they've justified because they have a lot of vacant land for instance which they're doing nothing with. In fact, the vacant land is a nuisance in our neighborhoods."

Harris told KOB about several vacant properties around town not being developed.

He thinks APS should sell those lots before reaching out to voters.

Harris said, “I think teachers are heroes, I think most of the people in my district do, but, what they don’t like and understand is the administration and how APS is actually running as a governmental entity. They don’t communicate, they don’t cooperate.”

Harris has also purchased robocalls urging voters to vote against the proposed increase.

APS said students and teachers need the upgrades to be more competitive.

Elder said, “So I think when we’re looking at a school – you want to work in a nice place and kids want to come somewhere they feel safe. They want it to be clean. They want it to be nice. A new facility really increases the excitement. It increases the kids’ focus.”

The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office will be open Saturday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for any voter who wants to hand deliver their ballot to the Clerk’s Office.

They can be delivered to the clerk’s main office at 1 Civic Plaza, 6th Floor or the Voting Warehouse located at 2400 Broadway SE, Building H.

For more information on the bond, visit APS.edu.