More than 20 classrooms flood at elementary school in Rio Rancho

Joy Wang
Updated: January 30, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 08:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Rio Rancho will be closed to students until Tuesday because of a water line break.
“We're installing some new playground equipment and the construction crew had to re-locate a six inch water line yesterday. They located the line, but something overnight, somehow, the seals bursted and it caused significant flooding outside that leaked into the school,” Melissa Perez, Rio Rancho Public Schools communications manager.
In addition to a playground flooded, water reached 23 classrooms.
The water and electricity has been shut off at the school.
“Once they get all the water pumped out, they can get the power back on and start drying out that facility,” Perez said.
Before children go back to class, the district plans on testing for mold.
Insurance is expected to cover the cost of the damage.
Students will not have to make up the days.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company