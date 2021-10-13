More than 2,000 New Mexico film workers set to strike Monday

She also said the last time this happened was during World War II, so there is no telling how long workers will strike or how many future productions will be affected.

“This is new territory for us, so we don't have a crystal ball,” she said. “We don't know how long this will last. It would be until we can reach an agreement and until we can get back to work with a fair deal and a fair contract.”



KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico Film Office for comment. Officials sent this statement:

The film and television industry is a key sector of New Mexico’s economy, which is driven by thousands of New Mexicans who make up the nation’s best and hardest-working crew base. New Mexico’s crew is the heart and soul of each production filmed in our state. We stand with workers seeking to protect the safety of one another, improve the conditions of their employment, and who fight for the collective benefit of their colleagues. Supporting our crew is essential to carrying this thriving industry into the future. We hope that an agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) can be reached swiftly and the issues at hand are resolved so that this thriving industry benefiting so many New Mexicans and New Mexico communities can continue operating.



Pecos says anyone who wants to get involved can visit local480.com. They have more information on the strike, as well as locations and times for upcoming picketing events.

"We invite New Mexicans to come and support us and stand with us for however long it takes to get a fair deal,” Pecos said.