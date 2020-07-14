More than 25 restaurants approved for temporary patio seating in Albuquerque

The restaurant is still waiting on the state to amend their liquor license, which would allow the restaurant to sell alcoholic drinks outside.

Despite the efforts from the city, Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, said temporary patios are not a meaningful solution-- especially because of the summer heat.

"It's just not viable right now. So, it's kind of a throw away, really," se said. "We basically have gone back to take out and delivery."

Wight says they're pushing for more government assistance for restaurants if they can't open dining rooms.

However, Eddings said the patio is helping business.

"It will help us just even that little bit, because we can seat about 20 people right now. So that definitely helps us out," she said.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants that applied for patios