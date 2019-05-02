More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours | KOB 4
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours

Christina Rodriguez
May 02, 2019 08:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 670 migrants were apprehended within 24 hours by U.S. Border Patrol agents working in Antelope Wells and El Paso. 

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, 243 migrants were taken into custody at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base adjacent to the Antelope Wells port on entry. 

Just 40 minutes later, agents encountered a group of 219 migrants.

A group of 209 migrants was apprehended in Antelope Wells early Thursday morning as well. 

Border Patrol agents said the groups consisted of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.

