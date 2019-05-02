More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
Christina Rodriguez
May 02, 2019 08:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 670 migrants were apprehended within 24 hours by U.S. Border Patrol agents working in Antelope Wells and El Paso.
Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, 243 migrants were taken into custody at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base adjacent to the Antelope Wells port on entry.
Just 40 minutes later, agents encountered a group of 219 migrants.
A group of 209 migrants was apprehended in Antelope Wells early Thursday morning as well.
Border Patrol agents said the groups consisted of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 02, 2019 08:01 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 07:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved