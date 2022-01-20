More than 90% of New Mexico adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine | KOB 4
More than 90% of New Mexico adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 20, 2022 06:38 PM
Created: January 20, 2022 04:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 90% of New Mexico adults have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday.

State health officials also said more than 76% of New Mexico adults have now completed their initial vaccination series, meaning they have received either their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“This is an incredible milestone for our state, and I want to thank every New Mexican who has helped to make this possible,” NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon said.

New Mexico reported more than 6,000 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new single-day record.

For more information on vaccines and boosters, click here.


