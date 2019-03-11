More work needed to clean up jet fuel spill at Kirtland AFB | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More work needed to clean up jet fuel spill at Kirtland AFB

More work needed to clean up jet fuel spill at Kirtland AFB

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 02:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - After excavating thousands of tons of soil and treating millions of gallons of water, New Mexico regulators say the U.S. Air Force still has work to do to clean up contamination at a military base bordering the state's largest city.

Advertisement

The state environment department has released a draft of this year's strategic plan for addressing the jet fuel contamination at Kirtland Air Force Base.

The fuel leak - believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades - was first detected in 1999. The greatest concern was potential contamination of drinking water wells in Albuquerque neighborhoods that border the base.

Environment Secretary James Kenney says 2018 data indicates groundwater extraction and treatment is having an effect on the plume.

Under the proposed plan, that work would continue along with more modeling and monitoring.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 11, 2019 02:32 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

No-kill shelter asks for help from the community
No-kill shelter asks for help from the community
Police: Speed, lack of proper seatbelt use likely factors in deadly rollover
Police: Speed, lack of proper seatbelt use likely factors in deadly rollover
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Governor may block right-to-work ordinances in New Mexico
Governor may block right-to-work ordinances in New Mexico
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
Woman saves neglected dog with eye disease
Advertisement




Man accused of firing at vehicle, narrowly missing 3-year-old girl
Man accused of firing at vehicle, narrowly missing 3-year-old girl
Missing mother, children considered 'endangered'
Delilah Moya
Young mother accused of driving drunk, crashing into house in Roswell
Young mother accused of driving drunk, crashing into house in Roswell
More work needed to clean up jet fuel spill at Kirtland AFB
More work needed to clean up jet fuel spill at Kirtland AFB
Fire burning in bosque near Belen about 50 percent contained
Fire burning in bosque near Belen about 50 percent contained