Moriarty business asks for help finding stolen construction equipment

The surveillance cameras captured a tall, skinny man driving what appears to be a dark Ford F-350 Super Duty Dually. The driver first broke into the gate then pulled up to a gooseneck trailer with a Case 430 Skid Steer already loaded up.

“It’s an eye magnet,” said Pearcy. “It’s easy to spot anywhere you drive around, so I’m sure it was an easy target.”

Pearcy and the business owners said they discovered the equipment missing Monday morning. That’s when concrete crews had planned to take it to a project. Instead, officials with the business said they filed a police report, putting a pause on their ongoing projects.

“They've got to dig the footings. They’ve got to pour the concrete we can’t do that without the equipment,” said Pearcy. “This stuff is vital for contractors like us, where this is what we do. So yeah, it hurts. It definitely hurts us.”

Now they're asking people for help finding the missing equipment. The owner said a gooseneck trailer was stolen along with a 2005 Case 430 Skid Steer.

The business is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. If you have any information you’re asked to contact police.