Morning Shift Salute: 377th Medical Group
Marian Camacho
May 08, 2019 06:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve visited the 377th Medical Group, a team of people who take care of active duty and veteran families in Albuquerque.
He handed out hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee and talked with the group that serves around 13,000 patients.
