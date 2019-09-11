Morning Shift Salute: 4-H at the State Fair | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: 4-H at the State Fair

Steve Stucker
September 11, 2019 08:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the hardworking people who make the 4-H competitions at the New Mexico State Fair possible. 

4-H members gain important life skills – learning about agriculture and livestock while building community. During the fair, 4-H kids exhibit a variety of projects from rockets to rabbits and sewing to steers. While competition is an important aspect of 4-H and fairs,  the real mission of 4-H is developing blue ribbon kids, not blue ribbon projects.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

