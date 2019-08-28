Morning Shift Salute: ABC Cake Shop & Bakery
Steve Stucker
August 28, 2019 08:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at ABC Cake Shop & Bakery.
For well over four decades, ABC Cake Shop & Bakery has built a reputation for beautiful, tasty, and creative treats.
