Morning Shift Salute: ABC Cake Shop & Bakery | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: ABC Cake Shop & Bakery

Steve Stucker
August 28, 2019 08:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at ABC Cake Shop & Bakery

For well over four decades, ABC Cake Shop & Bakery has built a reputation for beautiful, tasty, and creative treats. 

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Steve Stucker


Created: August 28, 2019 08:20 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

