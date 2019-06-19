Morning Shift Salute: APD's Scientific Evidence Division | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: APD's Scientific Evidence Division

Steve Stucker
June 19, 2019 06:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited with the people of Albuquerque Police Department's Scientific Evidence Division.

They work behind the scenes to help solve some of the city's most horrific crimes.

To recognize them for their work, Steve brought in some hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee.

Watch the full video for more.

Credits

