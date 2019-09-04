Morning Shift Salute: Bernalillo High School's Career Tech Program
Steve Stucker
September 04, 2019 07:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the Spartans at Bernalillo High School's Career Tech Program.
The program offers a variety of career paths – including auto mechanics, woodworking, and welding – so students can walk out of high school with not only a diploma, but also an entry-level certification.
Updated: September 04, 2019 07:33 AM
Created: September 04, 2019 06:31 AM
