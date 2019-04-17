Morning Shift Salute: Chavez-Grieves Consulting Engineers
Marian Camacho
April 17, 2019 07:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the group over at Chavez-Grieves Consulting Engineers.
Together they have worked thousands of hours to bring projects to life such as the Balloon Museum and Isotopes Park.
Steve handed out some hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee while hearing about all of the hard work the crew is responsible for.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute... Click here to fill out the nomination form.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 17, 2019 07:06 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved