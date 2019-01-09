Morning Shift Salute: City of Albuquerque Road Maintenance Division | KOB 4
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: City of Albuquerque Road Maintenance Division

Marian Camacho
January 09, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Blake's Lotaburger Morning Shift Salute, we're visiting the City of Albuquerque's Road Maintenance Division crews.

Advertisement

These are the men and women who worked 12-hour shifts to clear the roads following those major recent winter storms.

Steve headed over not only to deliver hot Blake's burritos and coffee but also to deliver a heartfelt thanks for all of their efforts in keeping the roads safe for drivers over the holiday season.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Just click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 09, 2019 06:40 AM
Created: January 09, 2019 06:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Family searches for missing paintings
Family searches for missing paintings
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Advertisement




Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Local woman texts for help during domestic violence incident, now on life support
Family searches for missing paintings
Family searches for missing paintings
Proposal calls for revamping key New Mexico water commission
Proposal calls for revamping key New Mexico water commission
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Family, friends remember deceased tow truck driver
Albuquerque Housing Authority: Federal Section 8 money safe for now
Albuquerque Housing Authority: Federal Section 8 money safe for now