Morning Shift Salute: City of Albuquerque Road Maintenance Division
Marian Camacho
January 09, 2019 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Blake's Lotaburger Morning Shift Salute, we're visiting the City of Albuquerque's Road Maintenance Division crews.
These are the men and women who worked 12-hour shifts to clear the roads following those major recent winter storms.
Steve headed over not only to deliver hot Blake's burritos and coffee but also to deliver a heartfelt thanks for all of their efforts in keeping the roads safe for drivers over the holiday season.
Watch the full video for more.
