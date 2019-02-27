Morning Shift Salute: Cleveland High staff | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Michael Cohen testifies before Congress on Trump campaign
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Cleveland High staff

Marian Camacho
February 27, 2019 06:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the incredible people at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

Advertisement

One parent wanted to be sure they were recognized for their quick thinking and actions on that scary day nearly two weeks ago when a 16-year-old student fired a shot inside the school.

The staff, teachers, bus drivers and everyone else involved made sure the students were safe and taken care of.

Steve delivered some hot Blake's burritos and coffee and most importantly a load of thanks to this wonderful group of people.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 27, 2019 06:08 AM
Created: February 27, 2019 06:06 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Two men scam Albuquerque businesses out of thousands of dollars
Two men scam Albuquerque businesses out of thousands of dollars
SE Albuquerque neighborhood wants something done about feral cats
SE Albuquerque neighborhood wants something done about feral cats
Advertisement




Police: Man fled border checkpoint, held child hostage during standoff
Police: Man fled border checkpoint, held child hostage during standoff
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
President Trump's former attorney set to testify before Congress
Michael Cohen is set to testify publicly Wednesday morning.
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH