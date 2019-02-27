Morning Shift Salute: Cleveland High staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the incredible people at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
One parent wanted to be sure they were recognized for their quick thinking and actions on that scary day nearly two weeks ago when a 16-year-old student fired a shot inside the school.
The staff, teachers, bus drivers and everyone else involved made sure the students were safe and taken care of.
Steve delivered some hot Blake's burritos and coffee and most importantly a load of thanks to this wonderful group of people.
