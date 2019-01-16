Morning Shift Salute: Commercial Door and Hardware Inc.
Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—In this week’s Morning Shift Salute, we’re visiting the team over at Commercial Doors and Hardware Inc.
Steve Stucker met up with the folks over at Blake’s Lotaburger to deliver hot coffee and delicious Blake’s breakfast burritos.
Watch the full video for the surprise.
