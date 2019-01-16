Morning Shift Salute: Commercial Door and Hardware Inc. | KOB 4
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Commercial Door and Hardware Inc.

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—In this week’s Morning Shift Salute, we’re visiting the team over at Commercial Doors and Hardware Inc.

Advertisement

Steve Stucker met up with the folks over at Blake’s Lotaburger to deliver hot coffee and delicious Blake’s breakfast burritos.

Watch the full video for the surprise.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 16, 2019 06:40 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side
Miracle baby born on New Year's Day
Miracle baby born on New Year's Day
Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque
Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque
Advertisement




Police search for armed offender in the Bosque
Police search for armed offender in the Bosque
Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests
Monica Youngblood
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter
Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day'
Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day'
Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis
Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis