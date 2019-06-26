Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center

Marian Camacho
June 26, 2019 06:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the hard-working crew over at Family Children's Eye Center to deliver hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee.

Advertisement

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 26, 2019 06:55 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Advertisement




Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping
Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping
Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center
Morning Shift Salute: Family Children's Eye Center