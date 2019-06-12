Morning Shift Salute: Habitat for Humanity
Marian Camacho
June 12, 2019 06:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve armed himself with a tool belt and a bag full of Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos to visit the amazing group over at Habitat for Humanity.
Watch the full video for more.
