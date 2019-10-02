Morning Shift Salute: Honoring APS Community Schools
Steve Stucker
October 02, 2019 07:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the hardworking coordinators of APS Community Schools.
Coordinators work around the clock to help to remove barriers to success, figure out student needs, and meet the needs of students.
Watch the full video for more.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.
