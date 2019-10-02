Morning Shift Salute: Honoring APS Community Schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Honoring APS Community Schools

Steve Stucker
October 02, 2019 07:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the hardworking coordinators of APS Community Schools.

Advertisement

Coordinators work around the clock to help to remove barriers to success, figure out student needs, and meet the needs of students. 

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Steve Stucker


Updated: October 02, 2019 07:15 AM
Created: October 02, 2019 07:10 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Advertisement



Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols