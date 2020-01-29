Morning Shift Salute: Honoring the UNMH Intensive Care Unit | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Honoring the UNMH Intensive Care Unit

Steve Stucker
Updated: January 29, 2020 01:05 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 12:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the dedicated, compassionate professionals at the UNMH Intensive Care Unit.

This one was bittersweet. An Albuquerque woman named Maria Lopez had recently passed away, but her family was blown away by the level of love and care that she received at the hospital's ICU. In return, they nominated the unit to be honored for doing their very best.

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


