Morning Shift Salute: Honoring the UNMH Intensive Care Unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the dedicated, compassionate professionals at the UNMH Intensive Care Unit.

This one was bittersweet. An Albuquerque woman named Maria Lopez had recently passed away, but her family was blown away by the level of love and care that she received at the hospital's ICU. In return, they nominated the unit to be honored for doing their very best.