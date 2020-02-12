Morning Shift Salute: Kindred Hospital

Steve Stucker
Updated: February 12, 2020 09:11 AM
Created: February 12, 2020 07:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the staff at Kindred Hospital, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for a coworker battling cancer.
Anala Otropo says they've now become her support.
To see the full story, watch the video above.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company