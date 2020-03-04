Morning Shift Salute: LifeROOTS

Steve Stucker
Created: March 04, 2020 07:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to LifeROOTS, a local nonprofit helping Albuquerque residents with disabilities.
Steve will introduce you to the crew and explain why they might need your help in just a few days for their 6th annual Pi(e) Day.
To see the full story, watch the video above.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company