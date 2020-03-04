Morning Shift Salute: LifeROOTS | KOB 4
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: LifeROOTS

Steve Stucker
Created: March 04, 2020 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to LifeROOTS, a local nonprofit helping Albuquerque residents with disabilities.

Steve will introduce you to the crew and explain why they might need your help in just a few days for their 6th annual Pi(e) Day.

Advertisement

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
ACLU sues state police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
ACLU sues state police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
Advertisement


ACLU sues state police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
ACLU sues state police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg speaks during an appearance at his field office in Orlando on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
New Mexico governor avoids endorsements in 2020 primary
New Mexico governor avoids endorsements in 2020 primary
Medical expert answers viewers' questions about coronavirus
Medical expert answers viewers' questions about coronavirus