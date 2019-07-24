Morning Shift Salute: Mike's Painting
Marian Camacho
July 24, 2019 07:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute Steve visits with the team at Mike's Painting that is working to "paint it forward."
Watch the full video for more.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute click here to fill out the nomination form.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 24, 2019 07:18 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved