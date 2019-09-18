Morning Shift Salute: Mor-Co Battery
Steve Stucker
September 18, 2019 08:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the crews at Mor-Co Battery.
The shop has been serving Albuquerque since 1954. They help with all vehicle needs any time of the year.
