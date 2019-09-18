Morning Shift Salute: Mor-Co Battery | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Mor-Co Battery

Steve Stucker
September 18, 2019 08:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the crews at Mor-Co Battery

Advertisement

The shop has been serving Albuquerque since 1954. They help with all vehicle needs any time of the year. 

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Steve Stucker


Created: September 18, 2019 08:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Advertisement



NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case