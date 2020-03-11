Morning Shift Salute: PJ's Classic Stop | KOB 4
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: PJ's Classic Stop

Steve Stucker
Created: March 11, 2020 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at PJ's Classic Stop.

Chances are if you take a nice long road trip through New Mexico, you'll see some pretty cool classic cars. Thanks to the crew at PJ's Classic Stop, those cars can stay in mint condition. 

Advertisement

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes
New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
Sawmill Market open for business
Sawmill Market open for business
Advertisement


New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus
New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Coronavirus: New Mexico residents still stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship
Coronavirus: New Mexico residents still stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship