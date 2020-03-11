Morning Shift Salute: PJ's Classic Stop

Steve Stucker
Created: March 11, 2020 07:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at PJ's Classic Stop.
Chances are if you take a nice long road trip through New Mexico, you'll see some pretty cool classic cars. Thanks to the crew at PJ's Classic Stop, those cars can stay in mint condition.
To see the full story, watch the video above.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company