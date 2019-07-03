Morning Shift Salute: PNM
Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve delivered hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee to crews at PNM and thanked them for all of their hard work.
Watch the full video for more.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute... Click here to fill out the nomination form.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 03, 2019 06:30 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved