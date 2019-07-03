Morning Shift Salute: PNM | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: PNM

Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve delivered hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee to crews at PNM and thanked them for all of their hard work.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Officials: New Mexico is facing the worst mosquito season in decades
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Police: Endangered, missing man can't communicate well
Local doctor offers parents simple, important water safety tips
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central
