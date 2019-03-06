Morning Shift Salute: Roadrunner Food Bank | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Roadrunner Food Bank

KOB Web Staff
March 06, 2019 06:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the amazing group over at Roadrunner Food Bank to deliver some hot Blake's burritos and coffee and thank them for all they do for our community.

Advertisement

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: March 06, 2019 06:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Stephen Benevides
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Man has power disconnected for 24 hours, with no notice
Man has power disconnected for 24 hours, with no notice
Carlsbad man drowns in river, friend suspects foul play
Carlsbad man drowns in river, friend suspects foul play
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
Advertisement




California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
4 Investigates: Woman fights for parental rights after same-sex marriage crumbles
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Stephen Benevides
Man has power disconnected for 24 hours, with no notice
Man has power disconnected for 24 hours, with no notice
Morning Shift Salute: Roadrunner Food Bank
Morning Shift Salute: Roadrunner Food Bank