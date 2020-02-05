Morning Shift Salute: Sandia Peak Ski Area | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Sandia Peak Ski Area

Steve Stucker
Updated: February 05, 2020 07:16 AM
Created: February 05, 2020 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We all know winters in our state have to have some skiing and snowboarding. In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the crew at the Sandia Peak Ski Area.

Their crew makes sure everything is smooth for the season – so Steve wanted to make sure that their efforts were rewarded.

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


