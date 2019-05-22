Morning Shift Salute: Science Olympiad teams
Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019 07:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the Albuquerque Area Home Schoolers Science Olympiad Teams to wish them luck before their trip to nationals.
The group is heading to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for Nationals. The kids have been building intricate projects since September in hopes of making it to the big stage.
Steve brought them hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee to get them fueled up for the competition.
