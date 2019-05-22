Morning Shift Salute: Science Olympiad teams | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Science Olympiad teams

Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the Albuquerque Area Home Schoolers Science Olympiad Teams to wish them luck before their trip to nationals.

Advertisement

The group is heading to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for Nationals. The kids have been building intricate projects since September in hopes of making it to the big stage.

Steve brought them hot Blake's Lotaburger breakfast burritos and coffee to get them fueled up for the competition.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute...  Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 22, 2019 07:11 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused in deadly crash
Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused in deadly crash
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
State senator plans to introduce bill to change bail reform in NM
State senator plans to introduce bill to change bail reform in NM
Advertisement




NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources
NM county to turn away migrants due to lack of resources
Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Sandia Resort and Casino preps for job fair
Sandia Resort and Casino preps for job fair
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Morning Shift Salute: Science Olympiad teams
Morning Shift Salute: Science Olympiad teams