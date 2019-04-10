Morning Shift Salute: SignArt of New Mexico
Marian Camacho
April 10, 2019 06:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve visited the team over at SignArt Albuquerque to deliver hot Blake's Lotaburger burritos and coffee.
He even had the chance to experience what the crews there do every day.
Watch the full video for more.
If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute... Click here to fill out the nomination form.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 10, 2019 06:51 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved