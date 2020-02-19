Morning Shift Salute: Southwest Line Constructors | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Southwest Line Constructors

Steve Stucker
Updated: February 19, 2020 10:46 AM
Created: February 19, 2020 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the crew at Southwest Line Constructors.

They're the unsung heroes who keep your houses and businesses powered up no matter the weather. 

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


