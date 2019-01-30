Morning Shift Salute: Sunrise Veterinary Clinic
Marian Camacho
January 30, 2019 08:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve and the crew from Blake's Lotaburger headed over to Sunrise Veterinary Clinic to honor and thank a team that went above and beyond the call of duty for one client and his feathered friend.
They served up hot Blake's burritos and coffee and had the chance to chat with the people who mean so much to so many.
Watch the full video for more.
