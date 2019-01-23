Morning Shift Salute: TSA agents at the Albuquerque Sunport
Marian Camacho
January 23, 2019 06:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's Blake's Lotaburger Morning Shift Salute, Steve pays a visit to the TSA agents at the Albuquerque Sunport who work daily to keep travelers safe in the air.
These agents are furloughed due to the government shutdown and are going on five weeks without pay, but showing up to work anyways.
Steve delivered hot Blake's coffee and burritos to the team, who can't be shown on camera due to government regulations, but we made sure to hear about all of their hard work.
Watch the full video for more.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 23, 2019 06:49 AM
Created: January 23, 2019 06:43 AM
