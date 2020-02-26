Morning Shift Salute: Two Men and a Truck | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Two Men and a Truck

Steve Stucker
Created: February 26, 2020 06:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the crew at Two Men and a Truck.

Moving can be a stressful and difficult thing, unless you have the right helpers. Two Men and a Truck work day in and day out to make moving as easy as possible. 

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


