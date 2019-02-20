Morning Shift Salute: UNM Children's Hospital's Living Angels | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: UNM Children's Hospital's Living Angels

Marian Camacho
February 20, 2019 06:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - At UNM Children's Hospital the Child Life Team is affectionately known as the Living Angels.

They work with doctors, nurses, social workers, physical therapists, and others to help meet the needs of a family's emotional, developmental and cultural needs while their child is in the hospital.

Steve visited the team and surprised them with Blake's burritos and coffee. Just a small thanks for all of the wonderful things the team does on a daily basis to provide the best care possible.

Marian Camacho


Created: February 20, 2019 06:05 AM

