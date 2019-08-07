Morning Shift Salute: Whitlock Roofing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered burritos to the crew at Whitlock Roofing.
The crew was recognized after workers stepped in and saved a child from a house fire.
Watch the full video for more.
