Morning Shift Salute: Whitlock Roofing | KOB 4
Advertisement

Morning Shift Salute: Whitlock Roofing

KOB Web Staff
August 07, 2019 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered burritos to the crew at Whitlock Roofing.

Advertisement

The crew was recognized after workers stepped in and saved a child from a house fire.

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute click here to fill out the nomination form.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 07, 2019 06:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Rio Rancho neighborhood fears dogs are being poisoned
Rio Rancho neighborhood fears dogs are being poisoned
Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
Uruguay calls out Albuquerque in travel warning to US
4 Investigates: The future of water in New Mexico
4 Investigates: The future of water in New Mexico
Advertisement




Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Official: Nuke program serves as 'ultimate insurance policy'
Official: Nuke program serves as 'ultimate insurance policy'