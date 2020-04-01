Morning Shift Salute: Yellowstone Landscaping | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Yellowstone Landscaping

Steve Stucker
Created: April 01, 2020 06:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to some local workers keeping our community colorful — the hardworking crews at Yellowstone Landscaping. 

This segment was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing orders. 

To see the full story, watch the video above.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.


