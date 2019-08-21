Morning Shift Salute: Zeon Signs | KOB 4
Morning Shift Salute: Zeon Signs

Steve Stucker
August 21, 2019 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at Zeon Signs.

For nearly four decades, Zeon Signs has been helping local businesses stand out. 

Watch the full video for more.

If you know a well-deserving morning team you would like to nominate for the salute, click here here to fill out the nomination form.

Steve Stucker


Created: August 21, 2019 07:04 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
Bernalillo County Commission approves paid time off ordinance
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Witness: APD officer shot man who was driving erratically, waving gun around
Vice president keeps up pressure for Mexico trade deal
New school year, new germs: How to stop the spread
Survey shows homeless population increase in Albuquerque
Some APS students are still without bus service
