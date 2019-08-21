Morning Shift Salute: Zeon Signs
Steve Stucker
August 21, 2019 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Morning Shift Salute, Steve Stucker delivered Blake's Lotaburger burritos to the workers at Zeon Signs.
For nearly four decades, Zeon Signs has been helping local businesses stand out.
