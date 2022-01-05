Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack

Photo: Bernalillo County
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Most Bernalillo County buildings will be closed Wednesday as the county recovers from a believed ransomware attack.
The county discovered what they believed to be a ransomware attack on the county systems. The county took the affected systems offline and severed network connections in response, causing county officials to be unable to access those systems.
Bernalillo County spokesman Tom Thorpe also said he was unaware of any demand being received in connection with the suspected attack.
All public safety departments – including emergency 911 communications, the Sheriff's Office and AFR – will be operating normally using backup contingencies. Community centers will also remain open.
Employees will be working remotely Wednesday to assist the public as much as possible. MDC has also canceled all visits for today.
