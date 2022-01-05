Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack | KOB 4

Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack

Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack Photo: Bernalillo County

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 05, 2022 10:49 AM
Created: January 05, 2022 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Most Bernalillo County buildings will be closed Wednesday as the county recovers from a believed ransomware attack.

The county discovered what they believed to be a ransomware attack on the county systems. The county took the affected systems offline and severed network connections in response, causing county officials to be unable to access those systems. 

Bernalillo County spokesman Tom Thorpe also said he was unaware of any demand being received in connection with the suspected attack.

All public safety departments – including emergency 911 communications, the Sheriff's Office and AFR – will be operating normally using backup contingencies. Community centers will also remain open. 

Employees will be working remotely Wednesday to assist the public as much as possible. MDC has also canceled all visits for today. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack
Most Bernalillo County buildings close Wednesday after ransomware attack
Suspect apprehended during shots fired call at Sandoval County courthouse
Suspect apprehended during shots fired call at Sandoval County courthouse
Football player kills teammate at New Year's Eve party
Football player kills teammate at New Year's Eve party
Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect
Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect
New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 31 new deaths, 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases