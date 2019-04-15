Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year

“If you really want us to get our word out and if you want the parents to actually do the survey, then you need to give us time because we're working,” she said.

APS gave parents a week to respond to the survey because district officials said they needed to meet a deadline to apply for additional funding to support an extended school year.

APS announced Monday that it submitted an application to the state to pay for a longer school year for 20% of the district’s students.

The application seeks funding for ten more days of instruction for 20% of children, which coincides with the 19% who said in the survey that they favor a longer school year.

However, district officials said how those students are served will vary based on the needs of the students, families, staff and communities.

For example:

Some schools may offer a program similar to the APS Summer Learning Adventure, a popular hands-on, science-based summer camp for elementary and middle school students.

Other schools may offer enrichment programs similar to those offered for a fee, perhaps focusing on art and music, science and technology, physical education and more.

Some programs may pattern their offerings after the Genius Hour movement already in place at some APS schools allowing students to explore their own passions and encourages creativity in the classroom by providing choices in learning.

Secondary schools may choose to focus on bridge programs that help students transition from elementary to middle school and middle to high school, or test-prep classes, math and language arts strategies, or programs that focus on music and art, and vocational education.