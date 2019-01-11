Mother accused of abusing daughter to be held pending trial | KOB 4
Mother accused of abusing daughter to be held pending trial

Joy Wang
January 11, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teri Sanchez, the mother accused of abusing her 7-year-old daughter, was in court Friday, requesting to be released from jail pending trial.

During the hearing, Sanchez’s mother said she would take care of her adoptive daughter if she were released.

However, prosecutors said Sanchez has a history of lying. They also said there is no way to make sure she will stay out of trouble.

Judge Cindy Leos ultimately ruled that Sanchez should remain in custody.

She is expected to go to trial in February of 2020.

Sanchez’s husband, James Stewart, is accused of trafficking the girl. His trial date has not been set. 

