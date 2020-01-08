Mother and daughter travel across the US to spread awareness about mental health

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mother Sonja Wasden and daughter Rachel Siddoway are making their way to all 50 states in order to spread awareness about mental health.
They are the co-authors of "An Impossible Life," a book about Wasden's struggle with depression, suicide, marriage and motherhood.
New Mexico is the 34th state on their journey.
