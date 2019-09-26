Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM | KOB 4
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM

Brittany Costello
September 26, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a 17-year-old who is accused of killing a man near UNM has apologized for her son’s alleged actions.

“I’m wholeheartedly sorry for my son’s actions,” Christina Santiago said. “I’m so sorry. I’m asking for their forgiveness for my son.”

Donovin Santiago is accused of killing 33-year-old Leo Jaquez Friday night.

Jaquez family said he tried to intervene when he saw Santiago assaulting a woman.

However, Santiago’s mother said her son told her he was acting in self-defense.

“I have to stick up for him on that but it still shouldn’t have happened that way,” she said. “If he says that man hit him, he should have gotten up and fought and not pulled out a gun.”

Witnesses told police Jaquez challenged Santiago to fight him instead of his girlfriend, but Santiago allegedly pulled out a gun instead.

The state has filed a motion to keep Santiago behind bars pending trial.

A hearing is scheduled for early October.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Created: September 26, 2019 05:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

