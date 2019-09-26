Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM

Jaquez family said he tried to intervene when he saw Santiago assaulting a woman.

However, Santiago’s mother said her son told her he was acting in self-defense.

“I have to stick up for him on that but it still shouldn’t have happened that way,” she said. “If he says that man hit him, he should have gotten up and fought and not pulled out a gun.”

Witnesses told police Jaquez challenged Santiago to fight him instead of his girlfriend, but Santiago allegedly pulled out a gun instead.

The state has filed a motion to keep Santiago behind bars pending trial.

A hearing is scheduled for early October.